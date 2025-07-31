Donkey Kong Bananza has been out for a few weeks now, and unsurprisingly, players are still discovering all sorts of things about it.

Apart from new ways to speedrun the game, as you've probably noticed, there's some lovely attention to detail, and it extends to DK's fur. Supper Mario Broth on social media notes how a full "Bananergy" meter will actually make DK's fur "slightly brighter".

Here's the post in full, along with a bit of extra detail about how exactly it works:

In Donkey Kong Bananza, you may have noticed Donkey Kong looking more orange than usual sometimes. This is due to his fur becoming slightly brighter when he is full on Bananergy. In practice, the game's dynamic lighting makes this very difficult to tell unless comparing in identical conditions. — Supper Mario Broth (@mariobrothblog.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T15:51:48.654Z

We've had a closer look at this ourselves and have taken multiple before-and-after shots in one of the layers with better lighting:

If you haven't noticed this subtle detail yet, next time you get a quiet moment in between all of the destruction and are under some good lighting conditions in-game, you might want to check this out for yourself.

