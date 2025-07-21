Whether or not you enjoy the idea of clearing out every single bit of the destructive scenery in Donkey Kong Bananza's layered levels, there's absolutely no doubt that it's a thing that you can definitely do, and so it therefore follows that eager gamers are, well, they're already doing it aren't they. They're doing it with gusto.

Indeed, players of DK's latest (and greatest?) adventure are already taking to the internet to proudly display entire areas that they've stripped of all destructible assets! And the game's only been out a few days (thanks, Polygon!).

First up, and as seen on u/NintendoSwitch, one player has totally dug out everything in the opening intro cave, which is impressive!

However, we then have another post on social media that one-ups this by clearing out an entire ruddy map. Is anyone else getting a little twitchy at the idea of having to do this?

There's something horrifically moreish about destroying the levels in this game, there's no doubt about it. Even just smashing up stuff because it looks nice is a good time. As an example of this, we punched all of Void Co's faces off a rock sculpture early in the adventure, just because we could - and also because we hate those guys.

The player below, meanwhile, has shared a relaxing video in which they take the opportunity to ruin a very nice in-game store. Everything begins in a perfectly tranquil nature here, before DK finally gives up and does what he does best. Wrecks the place.

Ahhhhh. That's better! Look, if it's good enough for Shigeru Miyamoto, then it's good enough for everyone!

Have you been enjoying completely clearing out levels in Donkey Kong Bananza, or just wrecking the place because you can? Let us know!