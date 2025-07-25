Donkey Kong Bananza is stuffed full of amazing little details and references, and thanks to some chatter online, we've discovered yet another incredible detail that takes more than a little soul from... well, Dark Souls.

On social media, we spotted a thread from the donkeykong subreddit being shared which revealed to us that, if you die in DK's latest adventure — whether it be to an enemy, in the lava, or by taking too much damage in any of the standard layer levels (not the challenges) — DK's corpse will be left waiting in a mound of gold.

If you return to the statue and break it, you'll get back some of the gold you lost when you died — not all 500 of it, but a little bit. That's very similar to retrieving your souls from the enemy that slayed you or from the ground where you died in Dark Souls.

Look, we know that comparing anything to From Software's seminal action RPG series is walking a fine tightrope — especially when it's something so starkly different, or when it's just describing difficulty.

But in this case, we think the comparison is pretty fair. And honestly, it's just really cool to find your golden DK statue and pose with it.

Surf's up?

