We've been absolutely addicted to Donkey Kong Bananza over the past week or so and various members of the team are, as expected, at different points along the way in the adventure. Some, like this writer, are still fairly early on in DK's latest outing, whilst others, such as our very own Liam Doolan, are already done with the thing. No messing around there!

Now, very mild spoilers ahead, but by way of some of the old 'water-cooler' banter (proving once and for all that such a thing can even exist betwixt online colleagues), Liam shared with us that he'd actually managed to complete the game without unlocking one of Donkey Kong's transformations.

Further to this, he hasn't even completed one of the layers. He skipped the entire frozen area of the game. All that lovely snow!

After a quick look online, and it seems Nintendo Life's crack squad of pro gamers aren't the only ones finding lots of new ways to beat the game and/or skip things in the name of speedrunning. On r/DonkeyKong, people are already sharing Liam's trick, along with a whole bunch of other ways to beat the game quickly.

Some of these techniques can be a little spoilery, so take care.

The video below, meanwhile, gives an indication of the sorts of things gamers are already doing in terms of mechanics, rather than simply skipping things.

There's some real potential here, as this post exclaims, as the Bananza transformations can be freely switched between once engaged. As seen in the vid, entire areas can be avoided if you use the right moves at the right time.

Another post on the forum claims to have only unlocked two of the five total Bananza transformations in the game, so we can only imagine that there's plenty more shenanigans ahead in the coming weeks and months.

We're genuinely feeling quite tired just considering trying some of this stuff. Whatever happened to just taking your sweet time, y'know?

Been doing any Donkey Kong speedrunnning? Let us know if you've got any sneaky techniques to share. Oh, and keep 'em spoiler-free if possible!