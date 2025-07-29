Today, gaming giant Atari has announced that it is entering into an agreement to invest in Thunderful Group, the studio responsible for developing the SteamWorld series of games.

Confirmed in a press release, Atari will become the majority owner of the company, which was founded in 2017 and was essentially a merger between Image & Form, Zoink, and Rising Star Games. It will acquire around 82% of the outstanding shares at approximately €4.5 million.

The Swedish Securities Council has granted Atari an exception to complete the transaction without needing to bid for the remaining shares.

This news comes just after Thunderful Group announced that it would be restructuring the company to "improve operative cash flow", as the company is operating at a deficit.

Its most-recent release, Lost In Random: The Eternal Die — which only launched last month — has "shown weaker sales than expected". CEO Martin Walfisz will also be stepping down from his role by the end of the calendar year.

Thunderful went through a restructuring twice in 2024, with the second as recently as November 2024. Its newest SteamWorld game, SteamWorld Heist II, reportedly fell slightly short of expectations. Thunderful just announced it was bringing Viewfinder to Switch later this year.

Atari has made a number of fruitful acquisitions over the past few years, including Nightdive Studio and Digital Eclipse. With Thunderful's woes over the past few years, hopefully this will turn out as well as these two seem to have.

