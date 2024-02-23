The December release SteamWorld Build has not met Thunderful's sales expectations according to its latest fiscal report.

Thunderful CEO Martin Walfisz explained how despite "new momentum" the game had fallen "slightly short" of expectations. He further noted how the genre didn't really appeal to the company's "most dedicated target audiences" and wasn't well suited to the Switch, which has always been a "key platform" for Thunderful.

"We are pleased to have new momentum with regard to our most important IP, but sales during December fell slightly short of our expectations"

Along with this, the company has also halted development on its new project SteamWorld Headhunter, but didn't explain the reasoning behind this decision. The company is in the process of restructuring as well and is apparently looking to sell the Bridge Constructor publisher Headup.

It's hoping to bounce back in 2024, with its latest report mentioning how its looking to transition into a "more stable and focused company". Walfisz also sees great potential between 2024 - 2026 with "fewer, better and bigger titles" and the "rumoured next Nintendo console generation" already creating "excitement and opportunity".

When SteamWorld Build made its debut on the Switch last December, here on Nintendo Life we awarded it 8 out of 10 stars and described it as a beautifully crafted game - noting how there wasn't another management sim like it.