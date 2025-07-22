Thunderful Publishing and Sad Owl Games have announced that their acclaimed 2023 puzzler, Viewfinder, will be coming to Switch consoles this winter, although they haven't gone as far as to give us a specific release date.

You can check out the game's trailer above for a little taste of its exquisite flavours, and we can tell you that this one really is quite the get for Switch fans. It's currently sitting pretty on a whopping Metacritic score of 86, and is an effort that's wowed across the board with its clever approach to puzzling and the twisting of its players' realities.

Viewfinder coming to Switch (winter) and Xbox Series (Aug 12) www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXWs... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T13:04:25.265Z

Here's some further details about the game from the official press blurb:

As a BAFTA and UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 winner, Viewfinder immerses players in a mind-bending first-person puzzle adventure that brings pictures to life by placing them into the world. Players will embark on an unforgettable story that digs deeper into the ever changing world, human experience and relationships, meaningful and misguided passion for change and overcoming loss. Viewfinder is currently available on PC and PlayStation. Key gameplay features include: Reshape Reality – Players can bring photographs, paintings, sketches, screenshots and postcards to life while reshaping the world and uncovering what the founders left behind. Exploration is Learning – Players will learn the secrets of the world, the reason why it exists and the freedom to create by exploring multiple hub worlds that are all cohesive and encompass similar, but complex, differences. Endless Experiences – Viewfinder’s narrative is player driven, featuring an approachable experience for players who just want to solve puzzles, and a rich well thought off world for those who want to learn more

Looking forward to Viewfinder? Already played it elsewhere? Make sure to let us know!