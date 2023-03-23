People kept looking down on Atari for creating the Atari VCS and put them in the same category as the Intellivision Amico and the Coleco Chameleon not knowing that this Atari themselves are also still a developer and had a history of making great games. This acquisition of Night Dive Studio would be a great addition to the evolution of their company.

The difference between Atari (formerly Infogrames) and the other two (the Coleco Chameleon and the Intellivision Amico) is that Atari actually did get rights to that name and they are actual developers and not just a business man buying up brands. The guys who made the Atari Box a.k.a. the Atari VCS actually are actual developers. They made the Dragon Ball games after Bandai and Toei gave them the license and are respectable fans of the series. They are the creator of the Alone in the Dark series, they bought the Atari brand cause Hasbro was going to abandon it, they brought back popular IPs from Atari's past to celebrate those with the fans even though they are not the same Atari, they gave new lights to games like Tempest 4000, Missile Command Recharged, and Yars Recharge while making new IPs like Akka Arrh and Pong Quest, they localize popular games like Ikaruga on GameCube cause Treasure was unable to, they made a new Atari console for the fans despite being label as a scam project by many but still manage to deliver the end product, and they even celebrate Atari's 50th birthday despite being the adopted company of the brand.

If you ask me the newer Atari shows way more respect to Atari's name than the old Atari ever did and they did so way better than any of the other companies that came before Nintendo. If you're gonna remember Atari then remember this, who founded Atari? Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney right? What happen to those two, well one quit the company and the other sold Atari to Warner Communications and then ran to open Chuck E. Cheese and never came back cause of a fallen out. After that Atari's name had been thrown back and forth between Warner, Namco, Tengen, the Kassar family, the Tremiel family, and eventually was sold away to Hasbro like garbage similar to Power Rangers.

When Infogrames bought Atari from Hasbro, had Atari's name ever been sold to any other company? Nope. Now you know who the real Atari are, let this be known Infogrames are the real Atari unless you still care about the two idiots that abandon the company a few years before it could took off. When Infogrames became Atari, Atari was real, it was never sold to anyone else, it made good games and it wants to tell the world they are Atari, they won't abandon the brand like the many that came before it and to this day they still are Atari. People in the gaming community never gave Infogrames the credits that they so deserve. Atari is saved but people still complain that it's not the real Atari, wake up the real Atari is here. It's like Atari finally found its true parents now, sure it's not its birth parents or anything but c'mon at least they are being treated and love by Infogrames unlike the many scumbags that kept selling them to other companies like a pimp selling his prostitutes.