Atari Logo
Image: Atari

In some breaking news, the famous video game company Atari has officially entered into an agreement to acquire developer and publisher Night Dive Studios - known best for reviving classic games on modern platforms.

Atari will acquire "100% of Night Dive Studios" with hopes to "enrich" its own already large library of IP with Night Dive's proprietary technology - including the KEX Engine, which makes older games playable on new hardware.

The announcement was made via Yahoo! Finance, with the acquisition expected to be completed by April 2023.

"Atari enters into an agreement to acquire Night Dive Studios and announces its intention to proceed with the issuance of €30 M bonds convertible into new Atari shares"

Principals of NightDive Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman mentioned how both companies share a mutual passion for retro games and producing high-quality new and remastered titles, and believe Night Dive couldn't have teamed up with a better long-term partner than Atari.

Atari's Chairman and CEO Wade Rosen said Night Dive had "proven experitise" and success in commercialising retro IP and said it was "well-aligned" with Atari's strategy, which would contribute to its future success.

What do you make of this acquisition? Comment below.

[source finance.yahoo.com]