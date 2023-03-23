In some breaking news, the famous video game company Atari has officially entered into an agreement to acquire developer and publisher Night Dive Studios - known best for reviving classic games on modern platforms.
Atari will acquire "100% of Night Dive Studios" with hopes to "enrich" its own already large library of IP with Night Dive's proprietary technology - including the KEX Engine, which makes older games playable on new hardware.
The announcement was made via Yahoo! Finance, with the acquisition expected to be completed by April 2023.
"Atari enters into an agreement to acquire Night Dive Studios and announces its intention to proceed with the issuance of €30 M bonds convertible into new Atari shares"
Principals of NightDive Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman mentioned how both companies share a mutual passion for retro games and producing high-quality new and remastered titles, and believe Night Dive couldn't have teamed up with a better long-term partner than Atari.
Atari's Chairman and CEO Wade Rosen said Night Dive had "proven experitise" and success in commercialising retro IP and said it was "well-aligned" with Atari's strategy, which would contribute to its future success.
[source finance.yahoo.com]
Some of the best shepherds of classic games bought by some of the worst...
I think it’s a good opportunity for Atari moving forward.
Oookay... Well that's out of nowhere...
Nightdive is a great company. I saw a panel presentation by the founder Stephen Kick at last year’s Portland Retro Game Expo. Really cool behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to prepare a retro game like Quake for release in a modern era.
I’m bummed that they’re no longer independent. I can’t see this being a good thing for us.
People kept looking down on Atari for creating the Atari VCS and put them in the same category as the Intellivision Amico and the Coleco Chameleon not knowing that this Atari themselves are also still a developer and had a history of making great games. This acquisition of Night Dive Studio would be a great addition to the evolution of their company.
The difference between Atari (formerly Infogrames) and the other two (the Coleco Chameleon and the Intellivision Amico) is that Atari actually did get rights to that name and they are actual developers and not just a business man buying up brands. The guys who made the Atari Box a.k.a. the Atari VCS actually are actual developers. They made the Dragon Ball games after Bandai and Toei gave them the license and are respectable fans of the series. They are the creator of the Alone in the Dark series, they bought the Atari brand cause Hasbro was going to abandon it, they brought back popular IPs from Atari's past to celebrate those with the fans even though they are not the same Atari, they gave new lights to games like Tempest 4000, Missile Command Recharged, and Yars Recharge while making new IPs like Akka Arrh and Pong Quest, they localize popular games like Ikaruga on GameCube cause Treasure was unable to, they made a new Atari console for the fans despite being label as a scam project by many but still manage to deliver the end product, and they even celebrate Atari's 50th birthday despite being the adopted company of the brand.
If you ask me the newer Atari shows way more respect to Atari's name than the old Atari ever did and they did so way better than any of the other companies that came before Nintendo. If you're gonna remember Atari then remember this, who founded Atari? Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney right? What happen to those two, well one quit the company and the other sold Atari to Warner Communications and then ran to open Chuck E. Cheese and never came back cause of a fallen out. After that Atari's name had been thrown back and forth between Warner, Namco, Tengen, the Kassar family, the Tremiel family, and eventually was sold away to Hasbro like garbage similar to Power Rangers.
When Infogrames bought Atari from Hasbro, had Atari's name ever been sold to any other company? Nope. Now you know who the real Atari are, let this be known Infogrames are the real Atari unless you still care about the two idiots that abandon the company a few years before it could took off. When Infogrames became Atari, Atari was real, it was never sold to anyone else, it made good games and it wants to tell the world they are Atari, they won't abandon the brand like the many that came before it and to this day they still are Atari. People in the gaming community never gave Infogrames the credits that they so deserve. Atari is saved but people still complain that it's not the real Atari, wake up the real Atari is here. It's like Atari finally found its true parents now, sure it's not its birth parents or anything but c'mon at least they are being treated and love by Infogrames unlike the many scumbags that kept selling them to other companies like a pimp selling his prostitutes.
Soulja Boy owns Nightdive now??
As long as we keep getting those awesome remasters/revivals, I’ll be happy! If this means no more than I’ll be pissed; Night Dive are truly respectable and set a great example of what a developer should be.
@Serpenterror ... Is that a copypasta or what, Jesus Christ.
@TheVGMLover Hallelujah!
Atari knocked retro gaming out of the park with Atari 50. I'm a fan of their recharged series. Y'know, it's easy to be sceptical this day and age but I honestly do think they are right. Sure, the Atari brand's history has been a little muddied, but modern Atari is a good fit for Night Dive. I wish them all well. (Hope they release non Atari games still.)
Atari has been on the rise since from around the Switch started. The Recharged series, Atari 50 are joys to have.
I am really glad that the current holder of Atari is doing things small but right. (Maybe the VCS was an overstep but that is about it).
