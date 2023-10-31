In what will no doubt prove to be one of the more, shall we say, sensible acquisitions in the games industry, Digital Eclipse has announced that it is officially joining Atari after its stellar work on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration.

Founded in 1992, Digital Eclipse is well known for its expertise in the retro field, creating well-received compilations such as Mega Man Legacy Collection and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Its work on Atari 50 was noted for its extensive use of interviews and archival material to present a remarkably comprehensive history of Atari as a company and a product.

In the press release for the acquisition, it's stated that "in joining Atari, Digital Eclipse will grow its business and capabilities by expanding its development capacity and access to world-class IP and will leverage Atari’s management expertise".

It's also been confirmed that while Digital Eclipse will now fall under the Atari umbrella, the studio will still be free to work on projects with other parties (fingers crossed for a 'Nintendo 50' compilation, eh?). The official FAQ also notes that the Gold Master Series (which currently consists solely of The Making of Karateka) remains a priority for Digital Eclipse, with Atari placing no restrictions on the future of the series.

All in all, then, it sounds like it's very much business as usual for Digital Eclipse, but it's nice that the studio now has the official backing of a significant entity, along with full access to its storied history.