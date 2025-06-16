Nintendo has announced that a special Direct focused on Donkey Kong Bananza will be heading our way this week on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

The announcement was made via the Nintendo Today! app, where we learnt that the showcase will begin at 2pm BST and will last for roughly 15 minutes. You can find the precise time that the event will get underway in your region below:

  • North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT
  • UK/Ire: 2pm BST
  • Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST
  • Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST

We'll be keeping an eye out for any more details soon, but it feels like there's plenty of DK goodness that we are yet to be shown. Bring on Wednesday!

Are you excited for this week's Bananza blowout? Let us know in the comments.