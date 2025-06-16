Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Nintendo has announced that a special Direct focused on Donkey Kong Bananza will be heading our way this week on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

The announcement was made via the Nintendo Today! app, where we learnt that the showcase will begin at 2pm BST and will last for roughly 15 minutes. You can find the precise time that the event will get underway in your region below:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST





Watch here: pic.twitter.com/2JVWipsdq3 Tune in at 6 a.m. PT on June 18 for a livestreamed #DonkeyKongBananza Direct presentation, featuring roughly 15 minutes of information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game. #NintendoDirect Watch here: https://t.co/PlBJOI8Ij8 June 16, 2025

We'll be keeping an eye out for any more details soon, but it feels like there's plenty of DK goodness that we are yet to be shown. Bring on Wednesday!

Are you excited for this week's Bananza blowout? Let us know in the comments.

