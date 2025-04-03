Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Well, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has now been officially confirmed as a cross-generation title, falling under Nintendo's new and enhanced line for the Switch 2.

In case you missed it, the game will support two modes - Quality Mode and Performance Mode. As we've previously mentioned, it will run at 4K at 60fps with HDR or 1080p at 120fps with HDR in docked. And on handheld, the choice will be either 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps.

With the official specs now covered, YouTube channel 'ELAnalistaDeBits' has shared a side-by-side "early graphics trailer" comparison, showing more comparisons of the Switch 2 version running alongside the Switch release.

Unsurprisingly, the Switch 2 version looks sharper, while the original Switch version looks fuzzier. Keep in mind though, this is just a trailer comparison - so the results on either end might be different when the game is officially released. Digital Foundry has also mentioned how it believes Metroid Prime 4 could end up being one of the best-looking games of the original Switch generation.