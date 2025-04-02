Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been confirmed as a cross-gen title for the Nintendo Switch 2.

You'll be able to play in Mouse Mode for added precision, and it's been confirmed that the game will support two graphical options on Switch 2: 4K at 60fps, or 1080p at 120fps. Remember, if you don't have a compatible TV, the Switch 2 unit itself will support higher frame rates.

The game will be available separately, but if you happen to purchase it on the original Switch, an upgrade purchase will be made available.

Breaking...