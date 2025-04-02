Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been confirmed as a cross-gen title for the Nintendo Switch 2.
You'll be able to play in Mouse Mode for added precision, and it's been confirmed that the game will support two graphical options on Switch 2: 4K at 60fps, or 1080p at 120fps. Remember, if you don't have a compatible TV, the Switch 2 unit itself will support higher frame rates.
The game will be available separately, but if you happen to purchase it on the original Switch, an upgrade purchase will be made available.
Breaking...
Comments 22
FLIPPING CALLED IT
Well NS2 version it is then
As expected. That's a good move.
Awesome news
Did they give a release date? I honestly don't remember
Still no release date?
This game running 4k60fps is insane (even if it's most likely upscaled 4k)
Awesome news, IMO. And the specs are insane for a Switch 2 game. I wish we could get a real firm release date, unless I missed it somewhere.
Nice! 120fps support @1080p. Wasn't expecting Switch 2 to support 120, or even HDR. Hoping it supports Analog + Gyro aiming with the Pro controller too.
Lol, no one is getting the Switch 1 version.
120 fps in portable mode is wild, loving it!
Figured as much. I gotta see how the online store allows for purchases as I will preload this game eventually.
I’m looking forward to digital foundry doing a side by side so we can really see the improvements between systems.
But still no release date!?
Still doesn't look as good as FF VII Remake/Rebirth as of yet.
Handheld mode at 120FPS?!? I am SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW
The 120fps mode was a huge surprise to me especially since you can get it in handheld mode meaning it will be identical to what you would get on a TV since that would be in 1080p too.
It looked like a solid step up. I still think it looks incresible on Switch 1, like can't believe what they squeezed out of an 8 year old tablet.
That's amazing. I can't wait to play MP4 on the Switch 2.
Alright, I'll buy the Switch 2 version. I guess this and Mario Kart will be the two launch games I grab.
This is almost literally unbelievable. My PS5 can't handle 4k60fps. I know it's not "true" 4k but still. And 120fps? I can't even picture what that would look like.
I am genuinely shocked that it can do 120fps. I hoped for 4K but never even considered it would do 120fps.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...