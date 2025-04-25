Split Fiction
Image: Electronic Arts

Switch 2 is giving developers another way to distribute their games physically, but this might not necessarily rule out the end of "code-in-a-box" releases.

As highlighted on social media, a Split Fiction physical release for Switch 2 has popped up on sites like Best Buy, and attached to the EA and Hazelight game is a notice about it being a full game download, with no game card included.

If this listing is accurate, it could be the first game revealed as a "code-in-a-box" release for the Switch 2.

The difference between these download code releases and the new game-key cards is the fact codes must be redeemed on an account, whereas the new game-key cards aren't tied to a specific Nintendo account.

According to some latest listings for Switch 2, Split Fiction's file size will take up about 71 GB of space.

If we hear any updates about this particular physical release locally, we'll let you know.

[source nintendoeverything.com]