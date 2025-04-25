Switch 2 is giving developers another way to distribute their games physically, but this might not necessarily rule out the end of "code-in-a-box" releases.

As highlighted on social media, a Split Fiction physical release for Switch 2 has popped up on sites like Best Buy, and attached to the EA and Hazelight game is a notice about it being a full game download, with no game card included.

Looks like the Split Fiction Switch 2 "physical" release is a code-in-a-box but the notice is in French

If this listing is accurate, it could be the first game revealed as a "code-in-a-box" release for the Switch 2.

The difference between these download code releases and the new game-key cards is the fact codes must be redeemed on an account, whereas the new game-key cards aren't tied to a specific Nintendo account.

According to some latest listings for Switch 2, Split Fiction's file size will take up about 71 GB of space.