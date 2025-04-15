After it was revealed as a launch title in the recent Switch 2 Direct, you might have been wondering how much Hazelight's Split Fiction will set you back on the upcoming Nintendo console. Well, EA has finally spilled the beans.

In a new blog post, EA confirmed that Split Fiction will launch at a planned price of $49.99 — putting the Switch 2 version in line with the game's wider console launch earlier this year. What's more, the studio announced that pre-orders for the co-op adventure will be opening on 24th April.

The blog post accompanied the latest entry in Nintendo's 'Creator's Voice' series, which, this week, was all about Split Fiction (no surprises there). In the new third-party deep-dive interview found below, Hazelight's Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis shared how the two-player title will make the most of Switch 2's fresh features like GameChat and GameShare, and utilise the studio's Friend's Pass system — where two players can play with only one copy of the game — that proved popular with It Takes Two.

You can catch up on the latest Creator's Voice below: