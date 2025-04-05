Nintendo this week marked another major milestone in its history with the full reveal of the Switch 2. After years of incredible video game history, this new system is easily the Japanese firm's most cutting-edge piece of tech it's ever released.

Of course, the Nintendo Museum is all about the company's history, and although much of the focus is on Nintendo's past work, it does acknowledge the more modern generation of hardware and software throughout. With this mind - the museum has now added a new exhibit (thanks Before Mario for the heads up).

It's for the Switch 2 and it showcases the system in all modes, the new camera device, the system's box and Pro Controller, as well as two of the major games Mario Kart World (arriving in June) and Donkey Kong Bananza (releasing in July).

New section added to the Nintendo Museum! Ever expanding history. — Beforemario (@beforemario.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T05:56:12.998Z

So, if you happen to be near the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto any time soon, and can't make one of Nintendo's 'Switch 2 Experience' events before the system's big launch on 5th June 2025, this might be an option if you want to see it in the flesh.

Of course, the Nintendo Museum has also proven to be quite a popular destination, so you'll want to be prepared. You can check out our guide here on Nintendo Life for more details, we also toured it when it opened its doors.

And if you want to find out more about the Switch 2, be sure to check our first impressions from earlier this week.