We don't have a release date for the Switch 2 and we also don't know what its game cartridges will look like just yet, but it seems we might already have "leaked proportions" of the new system's physical game cases.

French retailer 'Fnac' has reportedly shared the dimensions of the Switch 2's plastic game packaging, with the new case design said to be 19.5cm x 13cm (via 'Necro' Felipe Lima of Universo Nintendo):

"FNAC's listing for Take-Two Interactive's Nintendo Switch 2 game has dimensions similar to the potential physical media cover. Taking into account that the measurements are accurate, I made a simple assembly"

A comparison of this bigger case alongside the original Switch game case is also doing the rounds online (by @CardnlH), and it seems the new case size could be closer to the dimensions of existing PlayStation and Xbox game packaging.

So, yeah - more plastic and these cases could also potentially take up more real estate in shops (and on shelves) around the globe. As for the game card, Nintendo hasn't shared any details about this just yet, but the "first look" Switch 2 trailer did show off the game card cover slot, which is also located next to the audio jack.

If Switch 2 is anything like the jump from DS to 3DS, the game card might not be that different at all. Nintendo has also confirmed backward compatibility - noting how the new system will be able to play original Switch games including "physical and digital" titles.

Nintendo will reveal more about the Switch 2 at its upcoming Direct presentation, airing on 2nd April 2025.