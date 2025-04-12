Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

This week DOOM + DOOM II has received 'Update 3' and it adds SIGIL II as well as "various mod-related improvements and fixes". Here's the full rundown from Bethesda's Slayer's Club:



📝https://t.co/8hTqDu8TrZ pic.twitter.com/mZgO98uZCi DOOM + DOOM II Update 3 adds SIGIL II and various mod-related improvements/fixes! April 10, 2025

SIGIL II

SIGIL II is now officially included as part of the DOOM + DOOM II package. It is available from the game select menu at startup. Note: Save games from the Mods version are not compatible with the officially included version. However, the existing Mods version will remain online to users subscribed to it.

Improvements

When viewing a match running a mod, you will now be directed to the Mods page if you do not have the mod

Fixes

- Fixed a crash that could occur when using the automap

- Fixed sound issues with ceiling sounds on DOOM II MAP04 and TNT MAP04

- Fixed a crash when playing BTSX Episode 2 in multiplayer

- Fixed a crash that may occur when downloading or deleting many mods during the same launch

- Custom menu logos appear at the top of the menu again when playing a mod

Mod Compatibility Fixes

- Fixed a crash that occurred when a WAD contains a zero length sound

- Fixed fast doors making double sounds for mods running in Boom or MBF modes

You can read more about Sigil II in our previous coverage and over on the Slayers Club.