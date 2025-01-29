Following the announcement of DOOM: The Dark Ages last week, the retro-releases DOOM + DOOM II have today received a new update on the Switch and multiple other platforms adding multiplayer mod support.
There's also a Switch-specific update, allowing 'mod subscriptions' to work between multiple user profiles. Here are the latest patch notes in full (via Bethesda's Slayers Club):
DOOM + DOOM II Update 2 Release Notes (28th January 2025)
Update 2 adds Multiplayer Mod support for DOOM + DOOM II and game improvements/fixes!
Improvements
All Platforms
Multiplayer Mods
- Hosts need to activate the mod before entering the multiplayer menu
- Players will need to subscribe to the same mod before joining a match
- We recommend using room codes to join modified matches
- Mods must be authored with Vanilla DOOM, DeHackEd, MBF21 or BOOM to be compatible
General
- Resolved an issue in which some red doors did not display as red on the automap
- Fixed multiple crashes reported by the community when loading game saves
- Improved text line wrapping legibility for mod descriptions in Asian languages
- Removed map prefix from intermission screen to be consistent with original game behavior
Multiplayer
- Items can now be picked up by all players in co-op mission play
- Added spectator mode when players are dead and waiting to respawn in co-op mission play (it can also be initiated manually from the scoreboard button)
- Fixed an issue in which disabling the crosshair would also turn off player name and co-op respawn text display
- There are now more than 4 player colors available in game and on scoreboards
- Resolved an issue in which players would lose weapons when respawning in co-op using modern rules
- Fixed an issue in which the cross-platform friends menu could not be properly backed out of when no friends were available
- Further optimized multiplayer networking code
- Addressed crosshair centering issue in certain splitscreen configurations
- Intermission animations now run at the correct speed in splitscreen mode
Mods
- The mod downloader can now process more than the first 100 subscribed mods
Nintendo Switch
Mods
- Mod subscriptions will now work between multiple user profiles
For Mod Creators on PC
- Mod screenshots with spaces and other non-alphanumeric characters in their file names will now upload correctly in most cases
Mod Compatibility Updates
- MBF21 instant kill sectors were incorrectly killing non-enemy actors
- MBF21 instant kill sectors will fire immediately when a monster enters them, instead of waiting
- BOOM and MBF21 effects that kill monsters will deal 1 million damage instead of 10000 damage in order to fix mods that used monsters with high HP values to create an invulnerable enemy
- BOOM generic floor actions were not selecting the right neighbor when finding which sector ceiling or floor height they needed to move to
- Players can hurt and shoot projectiles at their own voodoo dolls (aka player model / clone), to be consistent with the original game
- ENTERPIC in UMAPINFO is correctly shown for the map you are entering instead of the map you just left
- DeHackEd strings for BOOM keys can now be replaced through DEH patches
- BOOM line action 242 (Deep water) will now transfer ceiling and floor lighting
- Now avoids crashing for invalid sized demos when playing the demoloop
- Maps using DMAPINFO will print the map name on automap, level select, and savegames
- Changing DeHackEd ammo type will now actually change the ammo type
- Fixed Berzerk Factor not calculating correctly in the A_WeaponMeleeAttack MBF21 codepointer
- Fixed BTSX Episode 1 and Episode 2 demo playback not rendering fullscreen
- Mods that override DOOM (1993) Episodes 1-3 will use the correct intermission screen
- MBF21 A_Lower codepoint now checks for an invalid weapon before changing weapons if out of ammo
If you haven't checked out DOOM and DOOM 2 yet on the Switch, id Software rolled out an enhanced re-release of these classics last August. You can see this version in action in the trailer above and learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.