Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Following the announcement of DOOM: The Dark Ages last week, the retro-releases DOOM + DOOM II have today received a new update on the Switch and multiple other platforms adding multiplayer mod support.

There's also a Switch-specific update, allowing 'mod subscriptions' to work between multiple user profiles. Here are the latest patch notes in full (via Bethesda's Slayers Club):

Update 2 adds Multiplayer Mod support for DOOM + DOOM II and game improvements/fixes!

Improvements

All Platforms

Multiplayer Mods

Hosts need to activate the mod before entering the multiplayer menu

Players will need to subscribe to the same mod before joining a match

We recommend using room codes to join modified matches

Mods must be authored with Vanilla DOOM, DeHackEd, MBF21 or BOOM to be compatible

General

Resolved an issue in which some red doors did not display as red on the automap

Fixed multiple crashes reported by the community when loading game saves

Improved text line wrapping legibility for mod descriptions in Asian languages

Removed map prefix from intermission screen to be consistent with original game behavior

Multiplayer

Items can now be picked up by all players in co-op mission play

Added spectator mode when players are dead and waiting to respawn in co-op mission play (it can also be initiated manually from the scoreboard button)

Fixed an issue in which disabling the crosshair would also turn off player name and co-op respawn text display

There are now more than 4 player colors available in game and on scoreboards

Resolved an issue in which players would lose weapons when respawning in co-op using modern rules

Fixed an issue in which the cross-platform friends menu could not be properly backed out of when no friends were available

Further optimized multiplayer networking code

Addressed crosshair centering issue in certain splitscreen configurations

Intermission animations now run at the correct speed in splitscreen mode

Mods

The mod downloader can now process more than the first 100 subscribed mods

Nintendo Switch

Mods

Mod subscriptions will now work between multiple user profiles

For Mod Creators on PC

Mod screenshots with spaces and other non-alphanumeric characters in their file names will now upload correctly in most cases

MBF21 instant kill sectors were incorrectly killing non-enemy actors

MBF21 instant kill sectors will fire immediately when a monster enters them, instead of waiting

BOOM and MBF21 effects that kill monsters will deal 1 million damage instead of 10000 damage in order to fix mods that used monsters with high HP values to create an invulnerable enemy

BOOM generic floor actions were not selecting the right neighbor when finding which sector ceiling or floor height they needed to move to

Players can hurt and shoot projectiles at their own voodoo dolls (aka player model / clone), to be consistent with the original game

ENTERPIC in UMAPINFO is correctly shown for the map you are entering instead of the map you just left

DeHackEd strings for BOOM keys can now be replaced through DEH patches

BOOM line action 242 (Deep water) will now transfer ceiling and floor lighting

Now avoids crashing for invalid sized demos when playing the demoloop

Maps using DMAPINFO will print the map name on automap, level select, and savegames

Changing DeHackEd ammo type will now actually change the ammo type

Fixed Berzerk Factor not calculating correctly in the A_WeaponMeleeAttack MBF21 codepointer

Fixed BTSX Episode 1 and Episode 2 demo playback not rendering fullscreen

Mods that override DOOM (1993) Episodes 1-3 will use the correct intermission screen

MBF21 A_Lower codepoint now checks for an invalid weapon before changing weapons if out of ammo

If you haven't checked out DOOM and DOOM 2 yet on the Switch, id Software rolled out an enhanced re-release of these classics last August. You can see this version in action in the trailer above and learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.