The legendary first-person shooter series DOOM is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and as part of this, the team has released new free add-ons for the original DOOM and DOOM II games.

This includes a new Sigil II add-on for both games by the id Software co-founder and DOOM co-creator John Romero.

"SIGIL II is a free nine-level episode, available now for DOOM (1993) & DOOM II. Download and play SIGIL II by visiting the in-game Add-ons menu for DOOM (1993) & DOOM II - available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5."

As part of the DOOM 30th anniversary celebrations, Quake has also received a free QDOOM add-on, which reimagines the original DOOM's classic maps within Quake.