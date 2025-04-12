The legendary FPS Doom has been released again and again over the years and distributor Limited Run Games has now announced a special bundle for Doom + DOOM II limited to just 666 copies and priced at a whopping $666 USD (or your regional equivalent).
The 'DOOM + DOOM II: Will It Run Edition' will be available for Switch and multiple other platforms with pre-orders opening next week. It will include multiple items that run doom including a box (yes, a box), a handheld cacodemon, and of course a regular physical copy of this two-in-one offering. Additionally, you'll also get Sigil and Sigil II, and much more. Fortunately, there are some cheaper options available.
Here's the full rundown of everything included:
DOOM + DOOM II Will it Run Edition - $666
- DOOM + DOOM II Game*
- Box that Plays DOOM
- Two Piece Big Box
- Cassette Tape Soundtrack Set with Slipcase
- Includes Base Soundtrack and full IDFKR Soundtrack
- Floating Cacodemon - on Magnetic Base
- 3’ Cacodemon with 5’ Base
- Handheld Cacodemon - Plays DOOM
- Trading Card Pack includes five random cards
- Certificate of Authenticity
*PC Edition includes Digital Steam Code
And here's what is specifically included in the game pack:
"Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of DOOM + DOOM II are available as a combined product."
Owners Receive:
- DOOM
- DOOM II
- TNT: Evilution
- The Plutonia Experiment
- Master Levels for DOOM II
- No Rest for the Living
- Sigil & Sigil II
- Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)
- A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps
Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM + DOOM II.
New Enhancements
- Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players¹
- In-game mod browser³
- Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)
- Now on the KEX engine
- BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game
- Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more
- Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese
Existing Enhancements
- Upgraded visuals
- Modern controller support
- Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching
- Gyroscopic aiming
- Improved mouse and keyboard controls
- Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 4 players
- Featured community mods¹'²'³, including REKKR, Revolution!, Syringe, Double Impact, Arrival, and more!
- 60 FPS and native 16:9 support – up to 1080p
- Restored original in-game music using original hardware
- Quick Save/Load support
- DeHacked mod support
As already noted, Limited Run will also be offering some more affordable alternatives including a DOOM + DOOM II Big Box Edition for $99.99 (or your regional equivalent) and then there's the standard edition for just $29.99.
Big Box Edition - $99
DOOM + DOOM II Big Box Edition includes:
- DOOM + DOOM II Game*
- Two Piece Big Box
- Cassette Tape Soundtrack Set with Slipcase
- Includes Base Soundtrack and full IDKFR Soundtrack
- Trading Card Pack includes five random cards
*PC Edition includes Digital Steam Code
Standard Edition - $29
Along with this, Limited Run will be offering standalone DOOM-themed trading cards and is also releasing a DOOM + DOOM II NEO S Controller for $69.99: