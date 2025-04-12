Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

The legendary FPS Doom has been released again and again over the years and distributor Limited Run Games has now announced a special bundle for Doom + DOOM II limited to just 666 copies and priced at a whopping $666 USD (or your regional equivalent).

The 'DOOM + DOOM II: Will It Run Edition' will be available for Switch and multiple other platforms with pre-orders opening next week. It will include multiple items that run doom including a box (yes, a box), a handheld cacodemon, and of course a regular physical copy of this two-in-one offering. Additionally, you'll also get Sigil and Sigil II, and much more. Fortunately, there are some cheaper options available.

Here's the full rundown of everything included:

DOOM + DOOM II Will it Run Edition - $666

DOOM + DOOM II Game*

Box that Plays DOOM

Two Piece Big Box

Cassette Tape Soundtrack Set with Slipcase Includes Base Soundtrack and full IDFKR Soundtrack

Floating Cacodemon - on Magnetic Base 3’ Cacodemon with 5’ Base

Handheld Cacodemon - Plays DOOM

Trading Card Pack includes five random cards

Certificate of Authenticity

*PC Edition includes Digital Steam Code

And here's what is specifically included in the game pack:

"Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of DOOM + DOOM II are available as a combined product."

Owners Receive:

DOOM

DOOM II

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for DOOM II

No Rest for the Living

Sigil & Sigil II

Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps



Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM + DOOM II.

New Enhancements

Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players¹

In-game mod browser³

Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)

Now on the KEX engine

BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game

Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more

Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese

Existing Enhancements

Upgraded visuals

Modern controller support

Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching

Gyroscopic aiming

Improved mouse and keyboard controls

Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 4 players

Featured community mods¹'²'³, including REKKR, Revolution!, Syringe, Double Impact, Arrival, and more!

60 FPS and native 16:9 support – up to 1080p

Restored original in-game music using original hardware

Quick Save/Load support

DeHacked mod support

As already noted, Limited Run will also be offering some more affordable alternatives including a DOOM + DOOM II Big Box Edition for $99.99 (or your regional equivalent) and then there's the standard edition for just $29.99.

Big Box Edition - $99

DOOM + DOOM II Big Box Edition includes:

DOOM + DOOM II Game*

Two Piece Big Box

Cassette Tape Soundtrack Set with Slipcase Includes Base Soundtrack and full IDKFR Soundtrack

Trading Card Pack includes five random cards

*PC Edition includes Digital Steam Code

Standard Edition - $29



Along with this, Limited Run will be offering standalone DOOM-themed trading cards and is also releasing a DOOM + DOOM II NEO S Controller for $69.99: