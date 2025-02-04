Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Atari has announced that the 1976 brick-breaking arcade classic Breakout is making a comeback. Breakout Beyond is being developed by Runner3 team Choice Provisions and sees the classic's vertical orientation getting flipped on its side.

As you can see in the reveal trailer above, the Pong-like paddles now slide up and down the left side of the screen (as opposed to the bottom in the original) and the screen scrolls right to the goal. Breaking bricks is still a big part of the score-chasing game, but it seems that Choice Provisions has made things a little spicier with scrolling and modern pyrotechnics, as well as some two-player co-op.

Scheduled for "later this year" on PC and consoles, it's worth noting that this was originally planned as an Amico Intellivision exclusive, although Atari apparently "agreed to acquire and complete the development". Atari acquired the Intellivision brand back in May last year.

Here are some features from the official PR blurb, plus some screens:

- Unlockable endless mode with an online global leaderboard

- 72 challenging levels that will put players’ brick-breaking skills to the test

- Two-player co-op to manage (or ramp up) the chaos with a friend

- Procedural audio and visual effects that increase in intensity with each combo

This one comes after Dreams Incorporated (Cris Tales) brought back Lunar Lander in Beyond form in April 2024. Breakout itself previously returned on Switch as part of the Recharged series in 2022, and the company has been acquiring and reviving vintage IP for while now, continuing to publish retro-themed games that put fresh spins on old favourites.

Not all of them have landed, but we applaud the commitment 'new' Atari is showing after years of sus branding deals and low-quality mini consoles that drastically lowered the company's standing for many fans.

It remains to be seen if flipping the screen sideways will work for Breakout - or if there'll be a TATE mode which lets you flip your Switch on its side and restores the original's verticality. Let us know below if that's something that'd pique your interest.