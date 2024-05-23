Atari has announced that it has acquired the Intellivision brand along with the rights to over 200 games in a move that, according to Digital Eclipse's studio head Mike Mika, "ends the longest-running console war in history".

As a result, Intellivision Entertainment LLC will rebrand and will continue its work on developing and distributing the Amico brand game console (Atari keenly dodged that one). Atari, meanwhile, will license out new versions of the Intellivision games for the Amico.

The press release goes on to state that "Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution of legacy Intellivision games, potentially create new games, and explore brand and licensing opportunities as part of a long-term plan to create value from the Intellivision properties".

Atari's CEO Wade Rosen states that the acquisition "was a very rare opportunity to unite former competitors and bring together fans of Atari, Intellivision and the golden age of gaming".

To mark the acquisition, Atari has released Intellivision-branded t-shirts via its online store, so you know it's officially official.

Intellivision itself has faced significant issues in producing the Amico console, stating in November of 2023 that it did not have the necessary funds to make the product. It subsequently released the 'Amico Home' app for Android to allow users to try out the full Amico experience while they waited for the proper console.

Atari also recently announced it is reviving the Infogrames label after it was discontinued following a full rebrand back in 2009.