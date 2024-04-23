Atari has announced that it is reviving the dormant publishing label Infogrames, once famous for publishing games such as Hogs of War, Heart of Darkness, Alone in the Dark, and many more.

Though once one of the most recognisable publishers in Europe, the Infogrames name was ditched in favour of the Atari brand in 2009 following a merger between Infogrames and Atari Inc. one year prior. At the time, Atari Inc.'s CEO Jim Wilson said "We've gotten rid of the Infogrames and Atari duality, the confusion around that. We are one simplified company, under one management team, under one brand."

Now under the leadership of CEO Wade Rosen, the Infogrames label and its accompanying armadillo logo is well and truly back:





“For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. Atari is bringing back the Infogrames publishing label.“For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. pic.twitter.com/hByECVM8NS April 23, 2024

It's not known at this time what kind of games Infogrames will be focusing on going forward, given that Atari itself is very much shepherding its own brand and game portfolio. However, we do know that it has recently purchased Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which is available on Switch, and will " build its portfolio primarily through acquisition", as per the official Atari website. This may also include legacy Infogrames games in the future.

Just recently, Atari released the likes of qomp2 and Haunted House on the Switch, with Lunar Lander Beyond launching today. It also recently announced Yars Rising, a Metroidvania developed by none other than WayForward Technologies in collaboration with Atari. Launching later this year, it's a revival of the classic Yars franchise which started way back in 1982 with Yars' Revenge for the 2600.