Before there was Nintendo, there was Atari.

Once the dominant player in the gaming industry, its story is one of a dramatic rise and fall. For years, Atari had done little more than sell licensed T-shirts and low-quality plug-and-play consoles. But since coming under new management in 2021, Atari looks to have taken a long-awaited strategic course correction, an effort evidenced by its Recharged series of arcade-style retro reboots.

Apart from announcing fresh acquisitions left and right, new software has been at the forefront of youthful chief executive Wade Rosen’s vision for the company. While the critically acclaimed Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration showcased classics and hidden gems in the form of a playable documentary, the Recharged series has set out to modernise and overhaul them.

Rosen, in a recent interview with MinnMaxx, said Atari needed to offer gamers something more than decades-old versions of its iconic titles. Hence, the Recharged games were born. For retro fans and arcade high-score chasers, this writer would argue the ten entries now on Switch, apart from being generally underrated, are essential budget pick-ups and the best way to get (re)acquainted with Atari.

Some titles in the series introduce new roguelite elements while others opt for more faithful reimaginings, though all add optional power-ups and co-op modes that enliven the gameplay. What’s striking is how the Recharged series proves that core game designs from the dawn of the medium, all originally coded with mind-boggling memory constraints, can still shine decades on.

Likewise, when life is already too complex, I find myself drawn to games that don’t require much mental bandwidth. “Live, die, retry” is my credo, and it’s what the Recharged games do best. With that said, here is a run-down of all ten Recharged games in order of their release to help prospective players decide where to start. Below that, you'll find the author’s pick of which title should be Recharged next...

Every Atari Recharged Game On Switch (Release Date Order)

Rooting for Atari, warts and all

The Recharged titles have their imperfections, to be sure. The first four entries have a wonky, almost broken global leaderboard system. Developers SneakyBox and AdamVision Studios found their technical footing and resolved this issue in further entries, but the leaderboards in the earlier games should rightfully be overhauled given that high scoring is such a major gameplay incentive.

Some of the titles have minor performance issues when things get too busy onscreen. Mileage will vary with these games depending on the player, their fondness for arcade action, and their personal depth of nostalgia. But the good certainly far outweighs the bad with finessed controls, modern visuals, and consistently excellent soundtrack work across all entries by Megan McDuffee.

Like the Atari 50 collection, Recharged creators have a deep reverence for the source material. Wade Rosen’s Atari is clearly a different animal, eager to stake out its relevance with an “innovative retro” focus encompassing reboots, new IPs, and hardware like the nifty 2600+ (which rules). As gamers, it feels natural to want to cheer on Atari’s steps in the right direction after decades of stumbling.

As for my personal preference for which title should be Recharged next? It has to be 1983’s Major Havoc, a vector-based arcade title that included fixed shooting, platforming elements, and a lunar lander sequence. Recharged devs have cut their teeth and could surely elevate this arcade classic to new heights. Atari’s future, in many ways, is its past – and that’s a good thing.