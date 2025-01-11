The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been nominated for another award. This time it's up for 'Adventure game of the year' at the 28th annual DICE Awards.

The other nominees include 1000xRESIST, Animal Well, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. That's some tough competition, but there's always a chance it could take out the top spot.

As previously announced, the former Nintendo of America employee Don James will also be honored at this year's event with a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the video game industry. You can learn more about this in our existing story: