Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been nominated for another award. This time it's up for 'Adventure game of the year' at the 28th annual DICE Awards.

The other nominees include 1000xRESIST, Animal Well, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. That's some tough competition, but there's always a chance it could take out the top spot.

As previously announced, the former Nintendo of America employee Don James will also be honored at this year's event with a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the video game industry. You can learn more about this in our existing story:

The DICE 'Game of the Year' nominees include Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You can see the full list of nominees on the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences website - the winners will be announced on 13th February 2024.

In some related news, earlier this week four of Nintendo's Switch games were nominated for New York Game Awards - with Echoes of Wisdom up for 'best kids game'.

We'll let you know if Zelda ends up winning of these awards.

