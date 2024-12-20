While it's common to associate Nintendo's legacy with big names such as Satoru Iwata, Shigeru Miyamoto and Reggie Fils-Aimé, there are plenty of other important people who helped make the company and brand what it is today.

As part of this legacy, Don James - who joined Nintendo of America in 1981 and retired earlier this year - will be recognised at the 28th D.I.C.E Awards by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences with a lifetime achievement award. During his time at Nintendo, he "oversaw numerous departments as executive vice president of operations.

Don James: “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Academy. This industry is full of so many talented and creative people, and it’s been an absolute privilege getting to know and work with so many of them over the decades. My career has truly been a wild and fun ride, and I am proud of all the opportunities I was fortunate enough to receive.”



Here's more about his long career at Nintendo and also the work he did with the Starlight Children's Foundation:

"Don James joined Nintendo of America in 1981 as one of its first employees. As executive vice president of operations, he oversaw numerous departments including consumer services, design, experiential marketing, real estate & facilities, manufacturing engineering, quality control, supply chain operations, purchasing, product testing, technical services, and technical translation. During his tenure, Don was instrumental in the creation of the video game industry’s current ESRB rating system and the creation of the Interactive Digital Software Association (IDSA), currently known as the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), where he served on the board. In the early 1990s, he was key to the creation of the world-renowned Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Don was also an integral part of the AIAS, serving as a board member since 1991.

"Don was also the key steward of Nintendo of America’s relationship with Starlight Children’s Foundation. He co-designed the Nintendo GameCube Starlight Fun Center in 2002 and led Nintendo of America’s support of Starlight to bring games and movies to seriously ill children in hospitals. Don is also an active supporter of philanthropic organizations, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Pratt Fine Arts Center."

Congrats Don!