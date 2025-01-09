We're still in that part of the year where end-of-year events are taking place and next up is the 14th annual New York Game Awards.
Although no Nintendo games are in the running for the 'Game of the Year' award, some first-party Switch titles have been nominated in certain other categories. This includes Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which is up for 'best kids game' and Super Mario Party Jamboree has also been nominated in the same category.
Apart from this, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is up for 'best remake' and Splatoon 3: Side Order has been nominated for 'best DLC'. The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is also in the running for 'best mobile game'.
The 'Game of the Year' nominees include Balatro, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Astro Bot, UFO 50, 1000xRESIST, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Metaphor: ReFantazio and EA Sports College Football 25.