It's a new year and that means brand new games are already on the way! January isn't always the most happening month of the year, but in 2025 there's plenty to be excited about. Our senior video producer Zion Grassl also bought a PS5!

Back to the upcoming releases on the Switch though, there's Donkey Kong, Star Wars, another Tales game, and much more to look forward to - so here's the full rundown for the first month of the year:

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana - January 7th, 2025