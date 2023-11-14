Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As part of the latest Indie World Showcase, Team Ladybug and Playism announced Blade Chimera, a 2D action game with heavy emphasis on exploration and stylish combat. It sports some truly stunning pixel art visuals.

Launching in Spring 2024, it looks like we can expect to see some epic boss battles, light puzzle solving, and weird enemy designs. We're definitely up for that. Let's take a look at the official description:

"In the year 20XX, cities were suddenly flooded with demons in the form of monsters and spirits that suddenly appeared in the city, sparking an all-out Demon War.

"Even now, more than 30 years later, demons still roam the streets and harm humans wherever they go. "In this exploration-heavy 2D action game, use your demon sword to interfere with the past, create platforms, and shield yourself from danger to explore a dystopian cyberpunk world depicted in gorgeously animated pixel art."

What do you make of this one? Has it been added to your personal wishlist?