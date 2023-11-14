As part of the latest Indie World Showcase, Team Ladybug and Playism announced Blade Chimera, a 2D action game with heavy emphasis on exploration and stylish combat. It sports some truly stunning pixel art visuals.
Launching in Spring 2024, it looks like we can expect to see some epic boss battles, light puzzle solving, and weird enemy designs. We're definitely up for that. Let's take a look at the official description:
"In the year 20XX, cities were suddenly flooded with demons in the form of monsters and spirits that suddenly appeared in the city, sparking an all-out Demon War.
"Even now, more than 30 years later, demons still roam the streets and harm humans wherever they go.
"In this exploration-heavy 2D action game, use your demon sword to interfere with the past, create platforms, and shield yourself from danger to explore a dystopian cyberpunk world depicted in gorgeously animated pixel art."
What do you make of this one? Has it been added to your personal wishlist? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
The art style REALLY stood out on this one. Definitely gonna keep my eye out for it when it releases
How many games now "combine stunning pixel art with stylish metroidvania action"? So many of these now, but I'll probably still play it
okay this looks phenominal
THAT PIXEL ART IS INSANE OH MY GOD
Easily my favourite title from the whole show honestly: I've been on a major Metroidvania kick lately and this looks absolutely stunning (both visually and gameplay-wise). Instantly going on the wishlist, can't wait to see more!
The name “Team Ladybug” is enough to sell me on this.
Ah same developer as Deelit in Wonder Labyrinth, I thought the style looked familiar. Anyway looks great, I like the cyberpunk setting.
very interested in this one, so glad the view isnt zoomed way the heck out like a lot of other indies do.
Yes, the best of all in this direct!
