A new trailer for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter has been revealed ahead of the game's upcoming launch on 28th January 2025.

Boasting the voiceover talents of Doug Cockle (The Witcher III), the new trailer showcases a boatload of gameplay highlighting the glorious violence and stunning 2D visuals. As for the game itself, users will be treated to either a standard digital edition or a deluxe edition, the latter of which will come with two sets of cosmetic DLCs in the form of the ‘Augur of the Draugr’ set and the ‘Hair to the Throne’ cosmetic pack,

It's looking pretty sweet, and we're quite fond of the first game, so we've got our fingers crossed that this one turns out to be decent. For now, let's check out the key features:

Explore a vast, wintry kingdom: Fully narrated by RPG legend Doug Cockle (The Witcher franchise, Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3) prepare to embark on an epic adventure across the northern realm and biomes of the Ratdom; an expansive, frost-bitten land on the brink of all-out war. Hunt down giant beasts: Track down and defeat 15 legendary beasts of the Ratdom’s northern frontier and be rewarded with rare resources with which to craft devastating equipment. But be warned, these colossal creatures won’t go down without a fight... and then some. Unleash the power of gods: Unlock the power of the four deities and unleash their powerful ‘Elementa’ spells in combat; harness the magics of fire, poison, ice, and electric upon the damned malevolent Dark Wings! Master challenging combat: Face down the Dark Wing threat in deadly battles; let the devilish bats taste steel of blade and spear, or attack at range with bolts and arrows... and set elemental traps against these marauding foes (and adjust the difficulty at any point if it’s getting *too* much of a challenge – we won’t judge!) Improved base building: Construct and upgrade the devastated Rat fortress of Winter’s Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!

Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter launches on the Switch eShop on 28th January 2025.

What do you make of this one? Is it on your Switch wishlist? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.