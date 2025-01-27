After a year plagued by layoffs at studios big and small, Ubisoft has today confirmed that its 'restructuring' efforts are continuing into 2025, with a further 185 employees laid off across the company's European studios.

As reported by VGC, the layoffs come as a product of "restructurings" at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections, and the complete closure of UK-based studio Ubisoft Leamington — the team formally known as FreeStyleGames responsible for the DJ Hero series.

In a statement released to VGC, an Ubisoft spokesperson claimed that the job losses come "As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft". The statement clarifies that the decision “should impact 185 employees overall", with the company noting, "We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition”.

This comes a little over a month after the company closed two studios in San Francisco and Japan, and was reportedly "ramping down" its production team in Sydney, Australia.

Last year, Ubisoft released the likes of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Skull & Bones and Star Wars Outlaws, all of which were claimed to have fallen short of the company's targets. With a potential buyout looming, the studio's future seems to hinge on Assassin's Creed Shadows, set to launch on Xbox and PlayStation this March.