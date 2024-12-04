It's been a tough year for the games industry with multiple studio closures and layoffs, and now as we enter December, Ubisoft continues the trend.

As highlighted by Game File reporter Stephen Totilo, Ubisoft is shutting down its San Francisco studio and Osaka, Japan office. It will also be "ramping down" its team located in Sydney, Australia. The total employee cuts are expected to be around "277" people.

As part of this, Ubisoft is also ending services for its free-to-play shooter XDefiant, which will wrap up next year on 3rd June 2025. This particular game launched earlier this year in May and half of its team is reportedly moving on to "other projects".

"Ubisoft had hoped game would compete with Call of Duty but recently was denying shutdown rumors amid declining playing numbers"

Ubisoft has released titles like Skull & Bones, Star Wars Outlaws and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in 2024. Unfortunately, many of these games have fallen short of certain targets.