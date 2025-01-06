Just over a month after it disappeared from the Switch eShop, Triangle Strategy is available to buy once again on the storefront.

Square Enix announced earlier today that the HD-2D strategy RPG is back and ready for you to spend your hard-earned pennies (or gold points) on if you haven't already.

And, as we suspected, the game's absence from the eShop was due to a publisher change. The game was originally a Switch exclusive when it launched in 2022, and it was published by Nintendo, but it's since launched on PC and Meta Quest. Now, Square Enix is listed as the publisher.

Triangle Strategy is once again available to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop.



Thank you for your patience. — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) January 6, 2025

This happened previously with the first Octopath Traveler, another HD-2D game that was a Switch exclusive before launching on other platforms. So, nothing surprising here!

HD-2D is thriving right now after last year's excellent Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. 2025 is set to deliver Dragon Quest I & II in the same style, too, so turn-based RPG fans have lots to look forward to.

But if it's tactics you're after, then you can't really go wrong with Triangle Strategy on Switch.

Will you be grabbing Triangle Strategy on Switch? Let us know in the comments.