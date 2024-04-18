Last month, the beloved JRPG Octopath Traveler was banished forthwith from the Kingdom of the Switch eShop. Okay, if you'll excuse the dramatics, it was temporarily delisted with no official explanation as to why. Well the good news is that it's back, as confirmed by Square Enix itself.

Now, the general consensus as to why it was delisted is that the publishing rights to the game had reverted from Nintendo back to Square Enix in December 2023, but this hasn't been confirmed by either Nintendo or Square Enix. Regardless, it's back now, so if you're thinking of picking it up, then you can - hooray!





Thank you for your patience. Octopath Traveler is now available to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop once again.Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/p2qlD56kQe April 18, 2024

Released for the Switch back in 2018, Octopath Traveler was co-developed by Square Enix and Acquire, gaining significant positive reception and spawning a direct sequel in 2023. We liked it quite a lot too, awarding it a score of 9/10 while saying it's "the kind of game that keeps an eye on the past while walking bravely into the future".

We're personally hoping that now the rights have switched over to Square Enix, then perhaps the game will be subject to some tasty discounts and sales later down the line. Fingers Crossed!