The season of summer showcases has been and gone, and while there have been many fantastic new game announcements and updates, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been missing in action with not even a comment from developer Team Cherry in around two years. But there's nothing to worry about, at least according to a playtester, as the game is "not in dev hell" (thanks, GamesRadar!).

Graig, who has previously been referred to as "lead playtester" on Silksong, emerged on Discord to share an update with fans on Silksong. In a short message on Discord, he states: "Hi guys I literally know they are not in dev hell".

It's worth noting that Graig isn't part of the development team, so whether his comments are accurate remains to be seen. But this response is the best we're going to get for now.

Graig has also sympathised with many who are getting frustrated with Team Cherry's lack of comments, saying that (via GamesRadar) "communication should be better". But the official Silksong subreddit has been pretty desperate for news for a long time, and many expected it to show up after not showing at every single event since Xbox's 2022 Summer Showcase.

Responses to his Discord post haven't exactly been warm, however, with many dismissing his claim because of previous jokes and fun he's had with the community. Essentially, while Graig has previously been associated with Team Cherry, there's no telling just how accurate this statement is. For now, we should just cross our fingers and hope he's right.

In case you've been living under a rock, the Silksong is the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, the 2017 hand-drawn Metroidvania that became a critical darling. The game first launched on PC before coming to Switch in 2018. Silksong was announced in 2019 — originally as DLC for the first game, but eventually as a full-fledged sequel. Updates on the game have been intermittent, to say the least.

This year, however, new listings and ratings have been spotted for the game in various countries. So the hype and desperation have reached a bit of a fever pitch.