No joke, but we've seemingly got a new update about Hollow Knight: Silksong. A new listing for the game has today been spotted on Microsoft's Xbox store page and it's sent fans into a bit of a frenzy.

While this might not seem like all that much to get excited about, up until now, Silksong has only had store pages for the Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, Steam, and GOG, but now out of nowhere, the Xbox listing has been added with an E10+ ESRB rating. It's also been noted how an Xbox content manager has plugged it as a "new cool game to wishlist".

All of this has fans speculating the highly anticipated sequel to the original Hollow Knight could be coming very soon...

Adding to this is the fact the Xbox version of the game is getting a 'Day One' release on Game Pass whenever it does arrive, which makes this latest development even more interesting. Of course, no official release date has been announced for Hollow Knight: Silksong, so if we do hear any updates, we'll be sure to let you know.