Wrapping up the Switch 2 teaser trailer, Nintendo provided more clarification on the new console's backwards compatibility, namely confirming that it will be able to play both physical and digital 'Switch 1' games.

Showing an image of Super Mario Bros. Wonder playing on both the old and new handhelds, Nintendo confirmed that the new console "Plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as Nintendo Switch games".

This, it quickly clarified, includes "both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games".

However, it seems that this might come with a catch, as the accompanying line reads:

Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2.

Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.

Admittedly, we'd imagine that the "Certain Nintendo Switch games" in question are likely just LABO products, but who knows! Wait for those elusive website details, we guess.

Still not all the information on backwards compatibility, then, but certainly a better idea than the somewhat cryptic tweet that Nintendo revealed last November.