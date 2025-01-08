Update []:
CES 2025 is currently taking place in Las Vegas this week and following some leaks last month, Lenovo has now officially lifted the lid on the Legion Go S. Apart from this, we've also got another look at prototype of the Switch-like Legion Go 2.
As highlighted by The Verge, the Legion Go 2 is a device with detachable controllers and is scheduled to arrive at sometime in 2025. Here are some more details about the specs of this system, courtesy of the site's senior editor Tom Warren:
"Specs include Ryzen Z2 Extreme, an 8.8-inch 144Hz OLED screen with VRR, and a big 74Wh battery... smaller kickstand and more sculpted grips