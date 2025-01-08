@Bolt_Strike Unique look? What matters is the games and the price point for most people which will continue to be a Nintendo selling point over any of the competition. Nintendo doesn’t need to do more to “stand out”. Nintendo brand wise is more recognizable than Valve or any of the other portable PC “competition”. A portable PC can copy everything looks wise off a Switch and it doesn’t mean it’s gonna get Switch level sales.

A Switch is more “standing out” then any Steam Deck or ROG Alley. There are people that still never heard of a Steam Deck because they are not even sold in traditional franchise stores or major website retailers. It’s not even sold in countries that a Switch is sold. Even in countries that does have some in stock like Japan, the stock isn’t remotely the amount compared to Switch being sold on a weekly basis (which last week just in Japan pushed 80k~ units.)

Nintendo already found a try and true look so there is very little reason to deviate too much from it. Just improve upon it at most. They are not gonna ditch the hybrid just because of the Steam Deck and ROG Alley of all things. Switch 1 didn’t die from portable PCs. The Switch OLED sold leagues more than the Steam Deck LCD despite similar reveal windows.

You are not gonna find Pokemon, Mario, or Zelda being sold on the Steam Store and not enough people here are taking that into consideration. Before someone replies to me with “Emulation!” I got a bridge to sell you if you think a significant portion of the gaming audience does this to begin with especially casual gamers which I don’t see them leaving Nintendo’s iron grip anytime soon for a more niche and more expensive entry point hobby device like portable PCs.

A significant portion of gamers also prefer the streamline nature of consoles. There is no “tinkering” required to get a game “optimal” or even “working” on a Switch. Just put a cartridge in or DL a game, maybe DL an occasional patch, and play. There is just less steps in general which is GREAT for the less tech savvy of gamers which are usually older and younger people.

I don’t see why users here keep acting like portable PCs are “competition” for Nintendo when literally all of the portable PC people including Valve said they are not directly competing with Nintendo due to how LITTLE actual audience overlap is. You need more then just be portable to be “competition” otherwise an IPhone is “competition” in gaming to a Switch.

Maybe if PlayStation tries to go into the portable market again we might see actual competition for Switch 2. Until then though? Looks to be smooth sailing again if Nintendo doesn’t shoot themselves in the foot.