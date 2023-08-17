Images for Lenovo's upcoming handheld gaming device, dubbed the 'Legion Go', have leaked online, showcasing exactly what the system will look like when it eventually launches.

Spoilers: it kinda looks like a cross between the Switch and the Steam Deck. Boasting angular edges, a bulky frame, and an admittedly lovely-looking screen, the Legion Go appears to be aiming to get the best of both worlds. It's got removable Joy-Con-inspired controllers as well as its own adjustable kickstand.

pic.twitter.com/4w5oLnYOIs Lenovo’s Steam Deck competitor has leaked. The Legion Go looks like it combines parts of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch into one. Now we need a Windows handheld mode for these Steam Deck competitors https://t.co/0goMTFaahx August 17, 2023

In terms of extra bells and whistles, it looks like the right controller has its own little touchpad, which will no doubt come in handy for navigating the built-in UI, along with additional buttons on its backside (and a wheel?!). It's a pretty big boy, too, so we're expecting some reasonably decent battery life with this thing, but the jury is of course still out.

It goes without saying that the Legion Go is likely to be more of a direct competitor to the likes of the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and the upcoming Ayaneo Kun rather than the Nintendo Switch, but it's interesting to see Lenovo take direct inspiration from Nintendo's console for this one.

It also begs the question: with so many companies essentially copying Nintendo at this point with ludicrously powerful consoles, will the Switch successor really be the straightforward 'Switch 2' that many are hoping for? Or will Nintendo add something bold and wacky to make it stand out from the crowd? Food for thought.