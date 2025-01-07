In case the 'Switch 2' wasn't quite enough, 2025 is promising to be absolutely rife with new PC and Android-based gaming handhelds. It's the Big Thing™ at the moment, and manufacturers are understandably eager to get a foothold over their competitors in terms of power, approachability, and – in Acer's case at least – size.

Yes, Acer has revealed what might be one of the largest gaming handhelds we've ever seen with the Nitro Blaze 11. With a screen clocking in at 10.95 inches, it's a powerful beast with a hefty price tag to boot, costing users a minimum of $1,099.99 when it launches in Q2 2025.

It's got some pretty sizeable specs to go along with the monstrous screen too. You're getting an AMD Ryzen 8040HS processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 2TB of storage, with a pair of detachable controllers, hall-effect joysticks, a built-in kickstand, and two back buttons.

If an 10.95-inch screen is a bit too big for you, Acer is also launching the Nitro Blaze 8, a smaller version with an 8.8-inch screen, though this variant lacks the detachable controllers and built-in kickstand.

With the upcoming 'Switch 2' said to boast an 8-inch screen, it's safe to say that Nintendo's planned successor will be considerably more portable than some of the ridiculous PC handhelds making their way to market. An official reveal is right around the corner too, with Nintendo promising an announcement before the end of March.

It's remarkable to consider that none of these devices would likely exist without the Nintendo Switch. We take detachable controllers for grated these days, but without Nintendo paving the way (again!), the PC handheld market probably wouldn't be enjoying its current bout of prosperity.