Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Update [ ]: Arc System Works has officially confirmed a worldwide release for this game will be taking place on 24th April 2025. The official title is Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics, and once again it includes 12 titles.

You can check out the official trailer above and below is the official PR including the game list:

River City Renegade

Kunio's Dodgeball Time, C'mon Guys!

Downtown River City Baseball Story

Kunio’s Oden

THE COMBATRIBES

SugoroQuest++ DICENICS

DunQuest

Super Dodge Ball

XAIN'D SLEENA

CHINA GATE

THE COMBATRIBES (Arcade)

SHADOW FORCE

This exciting collection brings you 12 games in one, from developer Technos Japan known for creating the legendary River City and Double Dragon series. This variety pack of titles includes some gems that haven’t been widely ported before! From arcade classics to region-exclusive titles, you’ll have plenty to explore in this collection! Get your hands on these highly exclusive games of legend!



From nostalgic arcade favorites to party games! Bask in fun memories of arcades back in the day with the arcade games from the 80’s included in this collection. There are even console party games and RPGs in the pack to satisfy fans of all genres!



Featuring rare River City classics! From the classic and beloved original River City Renegade to the series’ first falling puzzle game, Kunio’s Oden, and even the hyper rare Super Dodge Ball game, you can experience River City history!



Handy new features for a smooth play experience! The new “Suspend Save” feature allows players to save the current state mid-game at any time! Critical issues preventing game progression have also been addressed, leaving no unintended obstacles to completing the games. Online support means you can hop online to play with or against long-distance friends. Both long-time fans and new players alike will be sure to enjoy these 12 games across many genres!

Original Story: To kick off the new year, Arc System Works has announced Technos The World: Kunio-kun & Arcade Collection for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. This information was shared in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

This new collection will launch in Japan on 24th April 2025 and first-print editions will include a bonus soundtrack. There's no word about a local release, but we'll let you know if we hear anything. It's also mentioned how this collection will include "convenient features" like saving and loading to enhance experience, as well as some additional bug fixes.

Here are the 12 games included in the 'Technos The World' collection, which covers systems like the Neo Geo and Super Famicom (Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu):

Select titles in this Technos-themed collection have also been made available via Nintendo's Switch Online service.