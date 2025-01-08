Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

If you're a fan of retro 3D platformers, you might want to be on the lookout for Kero Quest 64 at some point in the future.

As you might have seen yesterday, this Kickstarter project by Stratobox has officially reached its "Switch port stretch goal" after banking more than $25,000 USD. It's a "collectathon 3D platformer inspired by other games in the genre" and is a project in partnership with GalaxyTrail (Freedom Planet).

What's perhaps even more exciting at this point in the Switch's life is the mention of a possible release on the Switch "successor". Here's exactly what the team had to say about this:

"We will work hard and ensure that the game works and runs perfectly on the Nintendo Switch. Maybe we can be bold and also say that it might also come to the successor of the Nintendo Switch? Whatever the name of that ends up being, if the occasion offers itself, we will try our best to release Kero Quest 64 on it too!"

The campaign still has 12 days to go, with a few additional stretch goals available including a second DLC pack and a "popular indie character DLC pack".

In Kero Quest 64, you'll take control of Kero - who can hop, jump and use his tongue to grab and grapple. There'll be more than 20 open levels to work through as you go on a quest to gain magical shards and collect various other items such as gold coins and unlockable costumes.

You can see it on display in the trailer above and there's also a demo you can download right now on Steam. If you want to learn even more about this game, be sure to check out our previous post.