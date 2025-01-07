Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

After a little slice of something Super Mario 64 flavoured? Perhaps with a side of Banjo-Kazooie collection? Well, Kero Quest 64, a new Kickstarter project, might have you covered (thanks, GamesRadar).

This N64-inspired platformer comes from Stratobox, a team of modders and game devs, turning from the modding scene to create something new (albeit, something that looks immediately familiar). Zelda modder MelonSpeedruns takes on lead programming duties here, with Mario 64 ROM Hacker BroDute joining on level design. The modding pair are joined by 3D modeller/animator TheRidiculousR and composer Jamphibious. In short, this is a team that knows their '90s platformers.

So that's exactly what they've made. Kero Quest 64 is a 3D platformer/collectathon, where you play as a polygonal blue frog, complete with a long-jumping, side-flipping, ground-pounding moveset that will likely be familiar to all those who graced the Mushroom Kingdom in decades gone by. According to the Kickstarter page, the team was "inspired by other games in the genre, especially those from the late '90s", and after looking at the above trailer, we can totally see it.

The game has already sped past its initial Kickstarter goal, securing a GalaxyTrail-published Steam release which is currently eyeing an August 2026 launch date. "But surely something so clearly inspired by Nintendo classics belongs on a Nintendo console?" you might ask, and the devs agree! At the time of writing, the game has just sneaked past the 25,000€ Kickstarter stretch goal, securing plans for a future Switch port — whether that ends up being on 'Switch 1' or 'Switch 2' remains to be seen.

Admittedly, the Switch is home to a fair number of N64-inspired platformers at this point, but it's hardly surprising given the console's nostalgic flare. If Kero Quest 64 looks up your street, the Kickstarter page will remain live until 20th January and a free demo is now available on Steam.