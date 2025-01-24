Update [ ]: Steam's top sellers chart supposedly had a technical error and it appears Valve has now corrected this.

As explained by GamingOnLinux, following Valve's update to the charts for 14th January - 21st January, it seems the Steam Deck was actually in the 4th place on this list, not the 47th spot. In other words, it's doing just fine and sales are as strong as ever.

"It's been pointed out some clearly top selling games vanished from the last week. I've reached out to Valve to see what's up...seems Valve got the message, and they've updated it. The Steam Deck on the weekly global top seller for the week beginning January 14th was actually 4th, not 47th."

You can view the charts for this period on Steam's official website. We've updated the headline of this story to reflect this.

This article was originally published as "Nintendo's Switch 2 Announcement Reportedly Impacted Steam Deck Sales".

Original Story: The Steam Deck is very much focused on the PC market, but even it's seemingly been unable to avoid the excitement of the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement last week with a reported slump in sales revenue.

As highlighted by Twisted Voxel (via Steam Deck HQ), Valve's portable PC hardware is regularly trending on the "top sellers" chart on Steam, but between 14th January - 21st January, it apparently "dropped to its lowest global ranking since its launch in 2022". This briefly saw it fall from third to the 47th spot. At the time of writing, it's now back up in second place on the charts - so it's business as usual once again.

This is just an observation (and we sincerely doubt the Steam Deck's future is under threat), but it goes to show how Nintendo had everyone's attention last week with its surprise (and highly-anticipated) reveal. Realistically, it seems Nintendo should be in quite a strong position with the Switch 2, considering the Switch has now shifted more than 146 million units worldwide.

The Steam Deck remains a great device if you're a user of Valve's Steam service and is arguably the standout of portable gaming PCs currently on the market - allowing you to immediately download and play your existing library of digital games on the go.

Interestingly, Nintendo might be drawing some inspiration from PC hardware, following what appears to be the discovery of an optical sensor on the side of the Switch 2's left Joy-Con. The official Switch 2 trailer also seemed to showcase mouse-style Joy-Con controllers.

In other Switch 2 news, this big announcement saw Nintendo's shares reach an all-time high.