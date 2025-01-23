It was all doom and gloom last week as Nintendo's share price took a slight tumble immediately after the long-awaited Switch 2 reveal. But, ever ones to hit the rebound hard, the Big N has bounced back in style, temporarily hitting the company's highest recorded share price since listings began — mamma mia.

As flagged by Automaton, Nintendo stock temporarily rose to a tasty 9,775 JPY on 23rd January, setting a new all-time high for the company and reportedly beating the previous record (immediately before the Switch 2 reveal) by 371 JPY. While things dropped a little throughout the day, the shares ended up closing at a 1.65% increase on yesterday's figures.

Naturally, these stock figures fluctuate all the time and things have generally been steadily on the rise since the start of 2025. But we think that all-time high figure is worthy of note all the same — even if we're bound to see it be beaten with more Switch 2 anticipation over the coming months.

Off the back of this week's rise, Automaton reports that Toyo Securities has upped its forecast of Switch 2 sales from 14 million units to 16 million units, with the firm assuming that the console will hit shelves in early July. This is certainly within the release window outlined by publisher and accessory manufacturer Nacon earlier this week, which is also eyeing a launch in the first half of FY2025/26.

Brace for more share price records, we guess.