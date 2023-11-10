Nintendo Switch OLED / Steam Deck OLED Technical Specifications Comparison

The chart below presents the full tech specs for Nintendo Switch OLED (as detailed on Nintendo's official website) and Steam Deck OLED (as covered on Valve's website).

TL;DR: Steam Deck OLED is considerably bigger, heavier, and more expensive than Nintendo Switch OLED with a commensurate performance increase to match, has a slightly bigger screen (which supports HDR), much larger internal storage, and slightly better battery life depending on the software being used.

Both consoles can dock to TVs or monitors via HDMI, although you'll need to pay extra for a Steam Deck Docking Station (Switch is sold with a dock included).

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Valve Steam Deck OLED Size 4 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) 298mm x 117mm x 49mm (11.7 inches x 4.6 inches x 1.9 inches) Weight Approximately .71 lbs / 322 grams

(Approximately .93 lbs / 444 grams with Joy-Con controllers attached) Approx. 1.41 lbs / 640 grams Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7-inch OLED screen / 1280x720 High-performance touch / 7.4-inch

HDR OLED /

1280 x 800 CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor 6 nm AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W Storage 64 GB

Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately). Steam Deck 512GB NVMe SSD

Steam Deck 1TB NVMe SSD Both include high-speed microSD card slot Wireless / LAN Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1



LAN available through dock Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E radio, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth 5.3 (support for controllers, accessories and audio)

Dedicated Bluetooth antenna Video output Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode

Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes 1280 x 800 up to 90Hz Audio output

Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output

Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.3

Speakers

Stereo

Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience USB connector

USB Type-C

Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.

PD3.0 Type C power supply, 45W

2.5m cable Headphone/mic jack

3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)

3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack Dual microphone array Game card slot

Nintendo Switch game cards

N/A microSD card slot

Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards

*Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An internet connection is required to perform this system update.

UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC Sensor

Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor

6-Axis IMU

2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

HD haptics

2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback

Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength Dual ambient light sensor ALS Operating environment

41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity

Not provided Internal battery

Lithium-ion battery / 4310mAh

50Whr battery Battery life

Approximately 4.5 - 9 hours

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

3-12 hours of gameplay Charging time

Approximately 3 hours

*When charging while the hardware is in sleep mode

"20% to 80% in as little as 45 minutes"



Switch OLED Vs. Steam Deck OLED Price: How Much Do They Cost?

Switch OLED costs $349.99.

Steam Deck OLED prices start at $549 for the 512GB version, rising to $649 for the 1TB variant.

Steam Deck OLED is $200-300 more expensive than Switch OLED, depending on the model you want.

Switch OLED Vs. Steam Deck OLED - Which Is Better?

When it comes to direct comparisons between Switch OLED and Steam Deck OLED, we're really comparing apples and oranges here.

Switch OLED is a Nintendo device which plays Nintendo games. It's built on a mobile chipset developed in the mid-2010s, with commensurate technological weaknesses compared to hardware developed in the interim. It's designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of players of all ages and has a large library of games, many of them exclusive first-party games from Nintendo itself.

Steam Deck OLED is a handheld PC primarily designed to appeal to PC gamers with substantial Steam libraries and PC enthusiasts looking for a convenient way to take their games on the go. The hardware is both larger and more recently developed (and more expensive), meaning it offers substantial performance upgrades over Switch.

Both systems offer large libraries and excellent gameplay experiences and are superficially similar devices. If you have to choose between one and the other, it really comes down to how badly you need the best performance available in a portable gaming device vs. how madly you need access to Nintendo's stable of exclusive games, including Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, and many other popular series which aren't available to buy on non-Nintendo hardware.