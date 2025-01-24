It has been roughly three months since Sonic X Shadow Generations arrived on Switch, and while the release was (fittingly) quick out the gate, shifting one million copies in its opening weekend, SEGA's latest sales update shows that it's still got some life left in it.

Shared in a press release on the SEGA website, the company announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations has since sped past two million sales — accounting for both physical and digital downloads. This total combines unit sales across all platforms, though we'd assume that Switch players have made up a healthy portion of the updated total if the UK charts breakdowns are anything to go by.

Reflecting on Generation's renewed success, SEGA clarified that it has "focused on transmedia development as an important strategy" in growing the Sonic IP, "which involves the global expansion across various media verticals and merchandising".

As if to prove its transmedia tactics in action, the press release concludes with a flex of Sonic the Hedgehog 3's box office total to date ($425 million worldwide) and a note that the mobile game Sonic Rumble will launch later this year. No mention of the Knuckles series, then? Probably for the best.

In case you missed it, we had a smashing time with Sonic X Shadow Generations last year, calling it "a monumental return to form for both hedgehogs". You'll find our full review below: