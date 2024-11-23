Update []: Sonic X Shadow Generations has now reportedly sold 1.5 million units worldwide across all platforms (thanks, GoNintendo).
The game made its debut on 25th October 2024 (so roughly a month ago) and was awarded an "excellent" nine out of ten stars here on Nintendo Life. Here's what we had to say about the Switch release:
"In what can only be described as a monumental return to form for both hedgehogs, Sonic X Shadow Generations combines two excellent campaigns to create what is likely the very best 3D Sonic game so far. The remastered Generations content remains a delight, taking you through some of the series' most iconic stages, but Shadow's new chapter represents the franchise's 3D gameplay at its very best"