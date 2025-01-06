Those after a bit more Batman on the go might be in luck since it seems that Gotham Knights is still set for a couple of console releases, and speculation is already leaning in Switch 2's favour (thanks, UniversoNintendo).

That is according to the LinkedIn resume of former QLOC Senior Programmer Łukasz Łoziński (spotted by YouTuber Doctre81), where the 2022 action game is still listed for two "unreleased platforms". Łoziński lists his work on the Unreal Engine 4 "cpu/gameplay optimisation" for the PS5 version of the game, but he also claims to have done the same — as well as "lead, vulkan rendering" duties — on two further, unspecified platforms.

Okay, it might not be absolute confirmation that a 'Switch 2' port is on the way, but hear us out. Back in September 2023, a Switch age rating for Gotham Knights appeared on the ESRB website, leading to speculation that Warner Bros. Interactive might be eyeing the current Nintendo hybrid for a potential port. This port still hasn't materialised, but if the studio was working on the game for 'Switch 1', then it makes sense that 'Switch 2' could claim the other "unreleased platform" spot.

Let's not forget that Gotham Knights ended up skipping the PS4 and Xbox One and still launched in a less-than-perfect state on the next-gen counterparts. Things are supposedly much better after a couple of post-launch patches, but with the rumour mill suggesting that 'Switch 2' might be packing the power of Sony's last-gen system, it certainly would seem like one of those 'miracle ports' at launch, should things run smoothly.

We're only one week into 2025, but it already feels like 'Switch 2' rumours are reaching boiling point. After a leaked motherboard had online tech fans speculating about specs, this weekend saw a surprisingly legit-looking Joy-Con appear online, claiming to be from the 'Switch 2'.

We know that an announcement is headed our way at some point "this fiscal year" (by the end of March), but it really feels like Nintendo needs to get a move on before the entire thing is dumped on Reddit.