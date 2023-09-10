Batman Arkham Trilogy might not be the only major Batman series making its way to the Switch in the near future.

A rating by the ESRB in North America for the action role-playing spin-off Gotham Knights now also mentions the Nintendo Switch as a platform. The rating is 'T' for teen - with the game containing "blood, language use of alcohol and tobacco" and violence. Here's the full rating summary:

A rating for Gotham Knights on the Nintendo Switch has also popped up in Singapore (as highlighted on social media). If we hear any further updates about this one, we'll let you know.

The Batman Arkham Trilogy is made up of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Knight. It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch next month on 13th October. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: